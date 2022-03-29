All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Soviet Union was developing 'cybernetic telepathy,' according to CIA

Newly released reports from the Central Intelligence Agency describe the USSR's attempts to develop ESP and cybernetic telepathy.

Published Tue, Mar 29 2022 2:05 AM CDT
Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) documents from 1963 and 1964 have been released for a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request by the Government Attic website.

The request resulted in three CIA reports investigating the Soviet Union's apparent usage of extra-sensory perception (ESP) and attempts to develop "cybernetic telepathy." The reports describe conversations between a CIA agent and Soviet cybernetics researcher, and a visiting foreign exchange student.

D.A. Kerminov, the Soviet scientist, told the agent about an experiment where researchers recorded the central nervous signals of a person playing piano and broadcast those signals to another person who had never played the piano. According to Kerminov, "that person would then be enabled to play difficult music, but also would retain some of this skill as permanent learning."

According to the agent in the reports, Kerminov also claimed that ESP, or telepathy, was being worked on by people in the USSR. They were able to "demonstrate very strong ESP (extra-sensory perception) with certain subjects, but only certain persons are capable of receiving the 'waves,'" and Kerminov believed some of the ESP "involved not merely guessing events, but the prediction of future random events."

You can download and read the CIA documents here.

NEWS SOURCES:vice.com, governmentattic.org

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

