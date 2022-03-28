All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Bitcoin finally breaks $46,000 and is seemingly not stopping

Bitcoin has seemingly stopped its downwards trajectory and has finally broken through the $46,000 resistance price point.

@JakConnorTT
Published Mon, Mar 28 2022 6:59 AM CDT
Bitcoin's price has been on an overall downwards trajectory since it reached its all-time high of $69,000 back in November 2021.

Bitcoin finally breaks ,000 and is seemingly not stopping 02 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Since BTC topped out at $69,000 in November, it has been on a slow decline in price, eventually bottoming out at $33,000 in late January, which was followed by a sharp climb to $45,000 in early February. From February onwards, Bitcoin has traded anywhere between $37,000 and $45,000, failing twice at breaking through the $45,000 resistance.

While BTC's price is seemingly moving sideways on the chart, it is gaining in overall price as there have been continuous higher lows that have now led to a sharp price increase. For six days in a row, Bitcoin has closed higher than the previous day and is now currently sitting at $47,000 at the time of writing this post. The uptick in price marks the first time Bitcoin has broken through the $45,000 mark since January.

NEWS SOURCE:cryptoslate.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

