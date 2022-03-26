All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

NASA is announcing an 'exciting' Hubble Space Telescope discovery soon

NASA will be announcing a discovery by the Hubble Space Telescope on Wednesday, March 30th, potentially involving the JWST.

@AdamHuntTT
Published Sat, Mar 26 2022 4:12 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

An announcement regarding the Hubble Space Telescope (HST) program will drop on Wednesday, March 30th.

NASA is announcing an 'exciting' Hubble Space Telescope discovery soon 01 | TweakTown.com

NASA has promised that the "exciting new observation" by Hubble will be "one for the record books," but hasn't suggested what it could be related to other than to tease a collaboration between the nearly 32-year-old HST and the recently launched James Webb Space Telescope (JWST).

"Hubble result not only extends our understanding of the universe, but creates an exciting area of research for Hubble's future work with NASA's newly-launched James Webb Space Telescope," a statement by NASA reads.

Webb will serve as the successor to Hubble, though NASA expects Hubble still has a few years of service left at least. Webb is still in the process of becoming fully operational, with its mirrors due to be fully aligned by April 24th, 2022. Once it is, we could see both Webb and Hubble working together to reveal more detail about the universe than ever before.

Buy at Amazon

Hubble

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$1.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/26/2022 at 4:12 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:space.com

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.