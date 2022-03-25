All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
U.S. forms emergency team in case Russia turns to nuclear war

The U.S. has formed a new team to create contigency plans in case Russia uses chemical, biological or nuclear we

Published Fri, Mar 25 2022 1:03 AM CDT
In response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the U.S. has formed a new team to create contingency plans if Russia decides to use weapons of mass destruction (WMDs).

The new team is named the "Tiger Team" and consists of national security officials tasked with creating plans in case Russia uses chemical, biological, or nuclear weapons to attack Ukraine. The team is also creating playbooks detailing the U.S. response if Russia is to enter a NATO country. The team was formed only four days after the invasion began, on February 28th.

"Allies will agree to provide additional support, including cybersecurity assistance and equipment to help Ukraine protect against chemical, biological, radiologic and nuclear threats," said Jens Stoltenberg, secretary-general of NATO.

The Tiger Team still has to determine what moves by Russia would elicit a NATO response. A NATO session held in Brussels on March 24th between U.S. President Joe Biden and leaders from 29 other countries is likely to have involved these plans, as the countries discussed how they would respond to the war.

NEWS SOURCE:futurism.com

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

