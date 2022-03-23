All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Tencent earned $33 billion in 2021, more than Nintendo & Xbox combined

Tencent is the king of gaming with nearly $33 billion earned from domestic and international games throughout the 2021 period.

Published Wed, Mar 23 2022 5:46 PM CDT
Tencent is the undisputed king of the gaming market with nearly $33 billion earned throughout 2021.

Tencent earned billion in 2021, more than Nintendo & Xbox combined 987 | TweakTown.com
Chinese juggernaut Tencent is the single-largest video games entity on the market in terms of revenues and overall value. The company, who has ownership in dozens of video games companies including Supercell, Epic Games, Netmarble, Sumo Digital, Ubisoft, and even Activision-Blizzard, has announced its total-year earnings for 2021.

The numbers are colossal. Tencent has earned roughly $32.95 billion in revenues throughout 2021 across its myriad webwork of monetized, online-driven international and domestic titles. Tecent earns more revenues than Xbox ($16.28 billion) and Nintendo ($14.86 billion) combined ( Major contributors include Call of Duty Mobile, PUBG Mobile, Clash of Clans, Valorant, and League of Legends. The company's international games segment delivered roughly $7.13 billion revenues, up 31% YoY, whereas domestic games delivered over $20 billion in revenues.

Tencent is currently working with other major games publishers like Electronic Arts and Ubisoft for localized versions of current and upcoming games, including Apex Legends Mobile and unannounced projects from Ubisoft.

Tencent earned $33 billion in 2021, more than Nintendo & Xbox combined 135476 | TweakTown.com
NEWS SOURCE:static.tencent.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

