'Odd' circular objects in space may finally have an explanation

South Africa's MeerKAT radio telescope has observed an odd radio circle in space to reveal more detail about the so-called ORCs.

@AdamHuntTT
Published Wed, Mar 23 2022 4:22 AM CDT
A paper on the objects titled "MeerKAT uncovers the physics of an Odd Radio Circle" has been accepted for publication into the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.

'Odd' circular objects in space may finally have an explanation 02 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The mysterious glowing rings were discovered in 2019 using the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation's (CSIRO) Australian Square Kilometre Array Pathfinder (ASKAP) radio telescope in Western Australia. Dubbed odd radio circles (ORCs), they are likely to be enormous clouds of hot gas, spanning roughly a million light-years and originating around a central galaxy.

The MeerKAT radio telescope in South Africa has captured one of these ORCs in great detail. In the center of the ORC is a small spot of radio emission coinciding with a distant galaxy, which is believed to have generated the ORC. This video shows an artist impression of an ORC exploding from its central galaxy.

You can read more from the study here.

NEWS SOURCES:sciencealert.com, dropbox.com

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

