12,000 people reported witnessing Google Maps erasing Earth

Thousands of people took to social media to report Google Maps erasing Earth in an outage event that occurred last week.

Published Mon, Mar 21 2022 12:32 AM CDT
More than 10,000 people reported Google Maps being down on Friday morning last week, as users were able to get onto the app/website but couldn't see anything besides an erased Earth.

12,000 people reported witnessing Google Maps erasing Earth 01 | TweakTown.com

On Friday morning at around 2:00 p.m. ET/11:00 a.m. PT individuals took to Twitter to report Google Maps being down across Android, iOS and desktop applications. Users during this time were able to plug in new addresses/locations, pull up directions, and use the as per normal, but couldn't see any visual representation of the map.

DownDetector, a website dedicated to tracking connectivity issues for apps and websites reported that more than 12,000 people around the world reported the outage at the same time. Google Maps was down for approximately 90 minutes, and during that time it took down a multitude of features on other apps that use Google Maps as infrastructure such as Waze, Snapchat, Lyft, Accenture and more.

"We can confirm that the technical issue from earlier today is now fixed. All impacted Google Maps and Google Maps Platform services are now back up and running globally," a Google spokesperson told Protocol.

NEWS SOURCE:rt.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

