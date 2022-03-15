All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
The perfect Matrix game finally exists and here's what it looks like

It's past time for a new Matrix game, and WB Interactive should be taking notes on what fans want from a next-gen Matrix title.

@DeekeTweak
Published Tue, Mar 15 2022 12:30 PM CDT
Keanu Reeves said it best: "It's ridiculous that there isn't [a new Matrix game]." Well now WB Games knows what to do.

A batch of mods for the new fighting game Sifu shows exactly what fans want from a new Matrix game. Just let us play as Neo, give us some awesome survival brawling combat, and watch as we wipe the floor with dozens of Agent Smiths. Yes, it really is that simple. Maybe throw in some shoot-em-up chaos and crazy stunts in an analog, green-filtered world and boom, there's your perfect Matrix game.

Graphics aren't super important but a dev could use the crazy next-gen tech from the Matrix Awakens Unreal Engine 5 tech demo. I'd say gameplay is what matters most in a game like this--especially with the fun of smashing tons of agents around.

If you own Sifu you can transform it into the perfect Matrix game. You'll need the following mods straight from creator Halfmillz to do so:

NEWS SOURCE:youtube.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

