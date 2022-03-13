Satellite photographs Russian artillery firing on Ukraine's capital

Russia is continuing its advance into Ukraine, and Maxar Technologies' satellites have captured Russian military movements around Ukraine's capital, Kyiv.

Russia is currently surrounding Ukraine's capital Kyiv, with Russian military forces advancing on almost every front. Recent satellite imagery was captured by Maxar Technologies' WordView-2 satellite, which has been observing Russia's invasion into Ukraine since February 24. Maxar Technologies' Earth-viewing satellites have previously taken images of Russia's military convoy that stretched 40 miles; those images can be found here.

The recent images from the WorldView-2 satellite captured Russian military on the outskirts of Kyiv, firing upon Ukraine's capital. The above image shows muzzle flashes and smoke from Russian artillery and showcases what Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described to the New York Times as "a war of annihilation". Ukraine has reported that it has caused Russia "heavy losses in manpower and equipment". For more information on this story, check out this link here.