Earth may be hit with a blast from the Sun very soon

NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory has observed a recent blast from the Sun that could deal Earth a blow in the coming days.

@JakConnorTT
Published Wed, Mar 9 2022 2:02 AM CST
Spaceweather reported that a coronal mass ejection (CME) was observed after an eruption of a magnetic filament.

According to the report, the CME departed the Sun on March 7, 2022 and is expected to hit Earth on sometime on March 10. The coronal mass ejection is expected to cause relatively weak geomagnetic storms at a rating of G-1, which means there little chance that satellites and electric grids will be taken offline by the storm.

While the storm is expected to be weak, there is still the increased chance for auroras to be spotted in the night sky. Previous Sun blasts have caused auroras to be spotted across Europe, Scandinavia and as far south in the US as Washington State. NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center has provided an area where auroras as expected to be seen. If you are interested in reading more about this story, check out this link here.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES
NEWS SOURCE:earthsky.org

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

