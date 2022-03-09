All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

CIA director says whether or not he thinks Putin is 'crazy'

The director for the Central Intelligence Agency has been asked if he believes that Russia's President, Vladimir Putin is 'crazy.'

@JakConnorTT
Published Wed, Mar 9 2022 1:03 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

The director for the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) has been asked if he thinks Russia's President, Vladimir Putin, is "crazy".

CIA director says whether or not he thinks Putin is 'crazy' 01 | TweakTown.com

The question came from US Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi and was aimed at CIA Director William Burn's who spoke at a House Intelligence Committee hearing. According to the head of the CIA, he doesn't believe Putin is crazy, but instead is becoming increasingly insulated and hardened in his views, which makes him "extremely difficult to deal with".

According to Lieutenant General Scott Berrier, who is the director of the Defense Intelligence Agency, estimates measure Russian casualties to be somewhere between 2,000 and 4,000. However, Berrier noted that this estimation was made with "low confidence". Additionally, director of National Intelligence Avril Haines said that the US hasn't seen any notable movement from Russia's nuclear force despite concerning warnings from Putin.

In other news about Russia invading Ukraine, an NFT of the Ukrainian flag recently sold for millions of dollars, check out that story here.

Buy at Amazon

CORIRESHA Fashion NASA Logo Print Hoodie Sweatshirt with Pocket

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$27.99
$27.99$27.99$27.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/8/2022 at 10:18 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:abc.net.au

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.