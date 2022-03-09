All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
The Mars Perseverance rover has a large rock stuck inside its wheels

The Mars Perseverance rover has a rock stuck inside its front left wheel, which has been there for about two weeks without issue.

@AdamHuntTT
Published Wed, Mar 9 2022 5:04 AM CST
The photo captured by the Mars Perseverance rover is the "Image of the Week" for Week 54 (February 20th - 26th, 2022) of the Perseverance mission.

Image Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

The image was taken using the Front Left Hazard Avoidance Camera A aboard Perseverance, at 14:24:43 on February 25th, 2022, or Sol 362 of the Perseverance rover's mission on Mars. Perseverance periodically stops and surveys its surroundings with its Hazard Cameras, generating a 3D view to help the rover navigate without needing to consult the rover team on Earth constantly.

The Mars Perseverance rover has a large rock stuck inside its wheels 02 | TweakTown.com

The rock inside the wheel is still present as of March 7th, when the Front Left Hazard Avoidance Camera A captured a similar perspective. The rover has continued regular operation despite the rock, and it is likely to fall out of its own accord as the rover continues on its mission. Other rovers such as the MSL Curiosity have had rocks get stuck in their wheels, but they haven't had any significant detrimental effects.

"We don't exactly know how the rocks get in the wheels, but it's likely that they can hop in as the wheels (and heavy rover) break rocks and sink into the soil around loose rocks," said Ashwin Vasavada, Curiosity Project Scientist, in 2017.

You can view more images taken by the Mars Perseverance rover on NASA's website.

NEWS SOURCE:universetoday.com

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

