First ever NASA photographs taken on the Moon are up for auction

The Bruun Rasmussen auction house is auctioning a collection of NASA photographs from the Apollo missions and more on March 9th.

Published Wed, Mar 9 2022 4:22 AM CST
The photos will be auctioned at Copenhagen's Bruun Rasmussen auction house on March 9th, 2022.

An anonymous foreign collector contacted the auction house to sell their collection of 74 photos, including photographs from the missions Apollo 8 through Apollo 17 and more, with 26 of the photos being taken on the moon. Each photograph is being auctioned off individually, and the entire collection is estimated to be around 1.4 million kroner in value, or almost 190,000 euros ($205,000).

"One of my favourite photos from this fantastic collection depicts a photo of Buzz Aldrin taken by Neil Armstrong, and you can actually see Neil Armstrong being reflected in Buzz Aldrin's visor," Kasper Nielsen, the head of the Bruun Rasmussen auction house's valuation team, told AFP.

The most valuable photograph is the first "Earthrise" photo taken by U.S. astronaut William Anders in December 1968 while orbiting the moon as part of the Apollo 8 mission. The photo is valued between 8,000 and 12,000 euros ($8,733 to $13,100). Several photos are being publicly displayed for the first time, previously having been relegated to the NASA archives.

You can view the whole collection of photographs up for auction here.

NEWS SOURCES:phys.org, bruun-rasmussen.dk

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

