All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Grand Theft Auto V is only $10 on PS5, and $20 on Xbox Series X/S

GTA V is cheaper on PlayStation 5 than it is on PlayStation 4, costs only $10 on PS5...and $20 on Xbox Series X/S consoles.

@DeekeTweak
Published Tue, Mar 8 2022 7:32 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Grand Theft Auto V is currently cheaper on PlayStation 5 than it is on PlayStation 4.

Grand Theft Auto V is only $10 on PS5, and $20 on Xbox Series X/S 4 | TweakTown.comGrand Theft Auto V is only $10 on PS5, and $20 on Xbox Series X/S 5 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 5 IMAGES

Pre-orders for the next-gen version of GTA V are now live, and the game is surprisingly affordable. GTA V won't cost $69.99 on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S as we had predicted. Instead, the game is only $9.99 right now on PlayStation 5 (only buyable on-console), which is cheaper than the $14.99 PS4 premium edition (this isn't an upgrade price as I don't currently own or have ever owned GTA V on PS4).

Grand Theft Auto V is only $10 on PS5, and $20 on Xbox Series X/S 1 | TweakTown.com

The full GTA V edition is $19.99 on Xbox Series X/S consoles, which is double the price of PS5. Why is that? Here's a refresher: Rockstar is splitting GTA Online from GTA V and selling it as a standalone game. There's now two SKUs, or versions, of Grand Theft Auto V: The Story Mode, which is erroneously named because it includes both story mode + GTA Online, and GTA Online standalone. GTA Online retails for $19.99, but is discounted to $9.99 on Xbox Series X/S until June 14, 2022.

Grand Theft Auto V is only $10 on PS5, and $20 on Xbox Series X/S 2 | TweakTown.comGrand Theft Auto V is only $10 on PS5, and $20 on Xbox Series X/S 3 | TweakTown.com

PlayStation Plus subscribers get GTA Online for free for a limited time. So technically PS Plus gamers cannot purchase the full version of GTA V on PS5 just yet because GTA Online is free. That's why the game is cheaper than the Xbox Series X/S version.

To be perfectly clear, Grand Theft Auto V's full version on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S has a retail price of $39.99 but there's discounts applied to anyone who pre-orders the game.

Why is the PlayStation 5 version so cheap? There's no telling. It could be a pricing error, or it could be a marketing deal. We're betting the latter.

Buy at Amazon

Grand Theft Auto IV

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$23.93
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/8/2022 at 1:37 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.