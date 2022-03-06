All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
MSI MAG Trident S 5K Mini PC: SFF gaming PC capable of up to 4K 120FPS

MSI MAG Trident S 5K Mini PC: AMD Ryzen 5700G APU (8C/16T), up to 64GB RAM, upgradeable, and ready for up to 4K 120FPS gaming.

@anthony256
Published Sun, Mar 6 2022 1:16 AM CST
MSI has finally unleashed its awesome little MAG Trident S 5M Mini PC, a new cloud and mobile gaming-focused SFF gaming PC.

MSI MAG Trident S 5K Mini PC: SFF gaming PC capable of up to 4K 120FPS 10 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 43 IMAGES

Inside, MSI's new MAG Trident S 5M Mini PC packs AMD Ryzen 5000G series APU, up to 64GB of RAM, and up to 4K 120FPS gaming... all in an Xbox Series X-sized case. MSI also includes its Android emulator app -- MSI App Player -- giving you a free 30-day XBOX GAME PASS ULTIMATE, accessible through MSI Game Studio software.

MSI's slick APP Player lets you emulate an Android OS within your Windows OS, giving you the ability to have a completely different experience with the MAG Trident S 5M Mini PC. On one side, it's a SFF gaming PC with Windows -- on the other side, you've got Android app access and a "Joystick Mode" -- giving you great mobile gaming on the couch.

MSI MAG Trident S 5K Mini PC: SFF gaming PC capable of up to 4K 120FPS 19 | TweakTown.comMSI MAG Trident S 5K Mini PC: SFF gaming PC capable of up to 4K 120FPS 20 | TweakTown.com
MSI MAG Trident S 5K Mini PC: SFF gaming PC capable of up to 4K 120FPS 40 | TweakTown.comMSI MAG Trident S 5K Mini PC: SFF gaming PC capable of up to 4K 120FPS 41 | TweakTown.com
MSI MAG Trident S 5K Mini PC: SFF gaming PC capable of up to 4K 120FPS 42 | TweakTown.comMSI MAG Trident S 5K Mini PC: SFF gaming PC capable of up to 4K 120FPS 43 | TweakTown.com

The new MSI MAG Trident S 5M Mini PC packs an AMD Ryzen 5700G APU with 8 cores and 16 threads, with 2 x SSD PCIe 3.0 NVMe M.2 slots, and a 2.5-inch slot for storage. The components are actually upgradeable, with a motherboard quick slot that is actually such a good idea.

MSI MAG Trident S 5K Mini PC: SFF gaming PC capable of up to 4K 120FPS 14 | TweakTown.com

Connectivity wise, a massive failure here is the lack of HDMI 2.1 connectivity -- which gives you 4K 120FPS to your gaming TV -- instead you've got DisplayPort 1.4, driving 4K 120FPS. This is a huge oversight, but MSI isn't alone in this... ASUS has multiple new gaming monitors releasing in 2022 with HDMI 2.0, which is not just a shame, it's a huge mistake.

MSI's new MAG Trident S 5M Mini PC is available now, but check your region for specific pricing.

NEWS SOURCES:msi.com, wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

