MSI MAG Trident S 5K Mini PC: SFF gaming PC capable of up to 4K 120FPS

MSI MAG Trident S 5K Mini PC: AMD Ryzen 5700G APU (8C/16T), up to 64GB RAM, upgradeable, and ready for up to 4K 120FPS gaming.

MSI has finally unleashed its awesome little MAG Trident S 5M Mini PC, a new cloud and mobile gaming-focused SFF gaming PC.

Inside, MSI's new MAG Trident S 5M Mini PC packs AMD Ryzen 5000G series APU, up to 64GB of RAM, and up to 4K 120FPS gaming... all in an Xbox Series X-sized case. MSI also includes its Android emulator app -- MSI App Player -- giving you a free 30-day XBOX GAME PASS ULTIMATE, accessible through MSI Game Studio software.

MSI's slick APP Player lets you emulate an Android OS within your Windows OS, giving you the ability to have a completely different experience with the MAG Trident S 5M Mini PC. On one side, it's a SFF gaming PC with Windows -- on the other side, you've got Android app access and a "Joystick Mode" -- giving you great mobile gaming on the couch.

The new MSI MAG Trident S 5M Mini PC packs an AMD Ryzen 5700G APU with 8 cores and 16 threads, with 2 x SSD PCIe 3.0 NVMe M.2 slots, and a 2.5-inch slot for storage. The components are actually upgradeable, with a motherboard quick slot that is actually such a good idea.

Connectivity wise, a massive failure here is the lack of HDMI 2.1 connectivity -- which gives you 4K 120FPS to your gaming TV -- instead you've got DisplayPort 1.4, driving 4K 120FPS. This is a huge oversight, but MSI isn't alone in this... ASUS has multiple new gaming monitors releasing in 2022 with HDMI 2.0, which is not just a shame, it's a huge mistake.

MSI's new MAG Trident S 5M Mini PC is available now, but check your region for specific pricing.