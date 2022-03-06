All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Wi-Fi 7 doesn't even exist yet, but Qualcomm has it: up to 5.8Gbps

Qualcomm's new FastConnect 7800 offers the world's first Wi-Fi 7: capable of a blistering 5.8Gbps, with sustained <2ms latency.

Published Sun, Mar 6 2022 7:08 AM CST
Qualcomm has just unveiled its new Wi-Fi 7 solutions at Mobile World Congress (MWC) last week, with the company proudly teasing the "world's first announced Wi-Fi 7 product".

The company is introducing its new FastConnect 7800 which has some deliciously high speeds and low latency, with Qualcomm promising high-speed, ultra-low latency Wi-Fi that are only capable with the next-gen Wi-Fi 7 standard. Qualcomm is using a High Band Simultaneous (HBS) Multi-Link technology, which the company says is the "premium capability" for Wi-Fi 7 networks.

Qualcomm explains: "At Qualcomm Technologies, good is never good enough - for us or our customers. As a leading wireless technology innovator, we constantly drive progress to bring you the best technology solutions and experiences. Today, that pursuit comes in the form of initiating a new era of connectivity supporting both Wi-Fi 7 and next-gen Bluetooth connectivity: Qualcomm FastConnect 7800, the world's fastest and most versatile connectivity system".

You've got up to 5.8Gbps depending on the network and other factors, which are some big bragging points of the next-gen Wi-Fi 7 standard. We should expect Qualcomm's new Wi-Fi 7-powered devices in the coming months, and more so into the end of the year and into 2023.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

