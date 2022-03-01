All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
World's largest cryptocurrency exchange refuses to block Russian users

The world's largest cryptocurrency exchange has said it won't block all Russian accounts despite the request from Ukraine.

Published Tue, Mar 1 2022 2:04 AM CST
Ukraine recently called upon all major cryptocurrency exchanges to block Russian addresses, and now the world's largest exchange has responded.

Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has responded to the request made by Ukraine's vice prime minister and minister of Digital Transformation, Mykhailo Fedorov, by saying it will not "unilaterally freeze millions of innocent users' accounts", according to a spokesperson for Binance. Additionally, the spokesperson told CNBC that Binance "cannot freeze the accounts of our Russian clients without a legal requirement to do so."

The spokesperson explained that the sole purpose of cryptocurrency is to move away from centralized financial control, and that banning to "unilaterally decide to ban people's access to their crypto would fly in the face of the reason why crypto exists." However, the spokesperson said that Binance will be working to ensure that action is taken against those who have had sanctions put on them, while also focussing efforts on protecting innocent users.

"Should the international community widen those sanctions further, we will apply those aggressively as well," said the spokesperson.

NEWS SOURCE:cnbc.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

