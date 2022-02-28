All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
This map reveals how many people could die if Russia dropped a nuke

Russia's President Vladimir Putin recently gave a stark reminder that Russia is one of the world's leading nuclear superpowers.

@JakConnorTT
Published Mon, Feb 28 2022 1:32 AM CST   |   Updated Mon, Feb 28 2022 3:00 AM CST
A map created by a historian of science that focuses on the history of nuclear weapons can estimate how much damage a nuclear bomb would create if it was dropped on a city of your choice.

A historian of science at the Stevens Institute of Technology, Alex Wellerstein, created an interactive map that uses declassified nuclear weapons effects data to estimate the damage caused by a variety of different nuclear weapons on populations around the world.

The map was originally released in February 2012, but since the ever-growing concerns regarding Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the recent reminders from Russia's President Vladimir Putin of the nation being the leading nation when it comes to nuclear weaponry, the map is a stark reminder of the power of nuclear weapons.

This map reveals how many people could die if Russia dropped a nuke 20 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

To use the map, users can select the type of nuclear bomb and the location of where it would be dropped. For example, suppose Russia dropped the most powerful nuclear weapon ever created and tested on central Scotland, the Tsar Bomba, a 100 megaton hydrogen aerial bomb. The map estimates there would be 292,480 deaths and 979,760 injuries. The above image shows a bright green circle within the center of the image. This color represents a "likely fatal" level of radiation, with 15% of survivors in the area would die of cancer in the years to come.

The yellow color is the approximate size of the fireball caused by the initial explosion, and anything within this radius would likely be completely vaporized. Furthermore, Glasgow and Edinburgh would likely experience moderate blast damage that would include: buildings collapsing, widespread fatalities, injuries, high chance of fires starting.

For more information on what would happen if a nuke was dropped on your city, check out the interactive map here, or continue reading here.

NEWS SOURCE:dailyrecord.co.uk

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

