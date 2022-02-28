Diablo 2 ladder: D2R ladder reset may be in April 2022

When will the D2R ladder reset happen? Diablo 2 Resurrected's ladder reset could be six weeks away, sometime in April 2022.

Today Blizzard dropped a new D2R roadmap update that outlines PTR timings and what to expect from the new patch. PTR 2.4 will pave the way for D2R's first-ever ranked ladder and will test a multitude of things including season rolls and item rollover. The devs haven't revealed exactly when the ladder will reset but hint at a possible April 2022 reset.

According to info from the roadmap update, Diablo streamer MrLlamaSC estimates that D2R ranked ladder reset could coincide with an early or mid-April timeframe.

"My guess is PTR lasts 1-2 weeks. They're going to drop PTR on (March 1-4), and then a couple of weeks after that...they'll go down to (late March). So it seems like ladder is not starting until April," MrLlamaSC said in a video.

"It seems like ladder is starting in this week (April 4-10) or this week (April 11 - 17)."

Blizzard's own official sources don't 100% confirm a new ladder reset date because the PTR testing isn't yet complete, and there might be unforeseen issues, consequences, or last-minute tweaks that need to be done before the ranked mode is ready.