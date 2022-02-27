Meet the new starter Pokemon for Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet
The newly announced Pokemon Scarlet and Violet duo have introduced a trio of new Pocket Monsters that will steal your heart.
Published Sun, Feb 27 2022 5:00 PM CST
Today Game Freak announced Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the new mainline duo set to launch in late 2022 on the Nintendo Switch. Here's a closer look at the starter Pokemon for the new games.
No Pokemon game is complete without a trio of new starters, a tradition that stretches back 26 years. Scarlet and Violet have an...interesting new lineup of Pocket Monsters that will steal your heart including a fire crocodile, a grass cat, and a water duck (his name is Quaxly, and he's pretty awesome).
Game Freak has released a bunch of stats, info, and close-up shots for the new starters including personality types, move sets, and other tidbits.
Fuecoco
- Category: Fire Croc Pokemon
- Height: 1′4″
- Weight: 21.6 lbs.
- Type: Fire
- Ability: Blaze
- The laid-back Fire Croc Pokemon that does things at its own pace.
Sprigatito
- Category: Grass Cat Pokemon
- Height: 1′4″
- Weight: 9 lbs.
- Type: Grass
- Ability: Overgrow
- The capricious, attention-seeking Grass Cat Pokemon.
Quaxly
- Category: Duckling Pokemon
- Height: 1′8″
- Weight: 13.4 lbs.
- Type: Water
- Ability: Torrent
- The earnest and tidy Duckling Pokemon.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet features
- Towns have no borders, blend seamlessly into environments
- Pokemon seen in the skies, seas, and on land
- Pokemon Home integration
- Coming to Switch in late 2022
