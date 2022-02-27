Meet the new starter Pokemon for Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet

The newly announced Pokemon Scarlet and Violet duo have introduced a trio of new Pocket Monsters that will steal your heart.

Today Game Freak announced Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the new mainline duo set to launch in late 2022 on the Nintendo Switch. Here's a closer look at the starter Pokemon for the new games.

No Pokemon game is complete without a trio of new starters, a tradition that stretches back 26 years. Scarlet and Violet have an...interesting new lineup of Pocket Monsters that will steal your heart including a fire crocodile, a grass cat, and a water duck (his name is Quaxly, and he's pretty awesome).

Game Freak has released a bunch of stats, info, and close-up shots for the new starters including personality types, move sets, and other tidbits.

Fuecoco

Category: Fire Croc Pokemon

Height: 1′4″

Weight: 21.6 lbs.

Type: Fire

Ability: Blaze

The laid-back Fire Croc Pokemon that does things at its own pace.

Sprigatito

Category: Grass Cat Pokemon

Height: 1′4″

Weight: 9 lbs.

Type: Grass

Ability: Overgrow

The capricious, attention-seeking Grass Cat Pokemon.

Quaxly

Category: Duckling Pokemon

Height: 1′8″

Weight: 13.4 lbs.

Type: Water

Ability: Torrent

The earnest and tidy Duckling Pokemon.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet features