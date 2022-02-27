All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Meet the new starter Pokemon for Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet

The newly announced Pokemon Scarlet and Violet duo have introduced a trio of new Pocket Monsters that will steal your heart.

@DeekeTweak
Published Sun, Feb 27 2022 5:00 PM CST
Today Game Freak announced Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the new mainline duo set to launch in late 2022 on the Nintendo Switch. Here's a closer look at the starter Pokemon for the new games.

No Pokemon game is complete without a trio of new starters, a tradition that stretches back 26 years. Scarlet and Violet have an...interesting new lineup of Pocket Monsters that will steal your heart including a fire crocodile, a grass cat, and a water duck (his name is Quaxly, and he's pretty awesome).

Game Freak has released a bunch of stats, info, and close-up shots for the new starters including personality types, move sets, and other tidbits.

Fuecoco

  • Category: Fire Croc Pokemon
  • Height: 1′4″
  • Weight: 21.6 lbs.
  • Type: Fire
  • Ability: Blaze
  • The laid-back Fire Croc Pokemon that does things at its own pace.
Sprigatito

  • Category: Grass Cat Pokemon
  • Height: 1′4″
  • Weight: 9 lbs.
  • Type: Grass
  • Ability: Overgrow
  • The capricious, attention-seeking Grass Cat Pokemon.
Quaxly

  • Category: Duckling Pokemon
  • Height: 1′8″
  • Weight: 13.4 lbs.
  • Type: Water
  • Ability: Torrent
  • The earnest and tidy Duckling Pokemon.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet features

  • Towns have no borders, blend seamlessly into environments
  • Pokemon seen in the skies, seas, and on land
  • Pokemon Home integration
  • Coming to Switch in late 2022

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

