Elden Ring PS5 and Xbox Series X/S load times shows surprising results

Elden Ring does not load faster from an HDD than it does an SSD, and next-gen load time comparisons show surprising results.

Published Sat, Feb 26 2022 11:34 AM CST
No, Elden Ring doesn't load faster from a mechanical HDD than it does from an SSD. Here's a look at how fast Elden Ring loads on PS4, PS5 vs Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S.

FromSoftware's new BotW Souls simulator Elden Ring has serious issues on PC. Thankfully consoles seem to fare better, and loading times are pretty speedy on next-gen SSDs. This is rightfully so given the advanced PCIe Gen4 x4 hardware and major OS tweaks used by the PS5 and Series X/S.

According to YouTuber El Analista de Bits, Elden Ring loads faster on the PlayStation 5 than it does on the Series X/S combo. This makes a lot of sense given the speed disparity between the two SSDs; the Series X/S hits 2.4GB/sec speeds on PCIe 4.0 whereas the PS5 is more than twice as fast at 5.5GB/sec.

FromSoftware says they are working on multiple fixes for Elden Ring across all platforms, and here's a breakdown of the load speeds:

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

