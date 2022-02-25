All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Anonymous launches 'full-scale' cyberattacks on Russian government

Anonymous is involved in operations against the Russian Federation: says Russian people need to say 'NO' to Vladimir Putin's war.

Published Fri, Feb 25 2022 5:30 PM CST
I'm sure you're well aware of what is happening between Russia and Ukraine right now, but then we have hacking collective Anonymous, reportedly kicking off an operation against the Russian government and Vladimir Putin.

I'll stay out of the politics of this as I'm just reporting the news, but Anonymous is reportedly pushing into a "full-scale" cyberattack against the Russian Federation. The operation by Anonymous is targeting the Russian government, adding that "there is an inevitability that the private sector will most likely be affected too".

Anonymous continues: "Put yourselves in the shoes of the Ukrainians being bombed right now. Together we can change the world, we can stand up against anything. It is time for the Russian people to stand together and say "NO" to Vladimir Putin's war".

I've got the full post by Anonymous below:

"#Anonymous is currently involved in operations against the Russian Federation. Our operations are targeting the Russian government. There is an inevitability that the private sector will most likely be affected too. While this account cannot claim to speak for the whole of the Anonymous collective, we can in fact report the truths of Anonymous' collective actions against the Russian Federation. We want the Russian people to understand that we know it's hard for them to speak out against their dictator for fear of reprisals".

"We, as a collective want only peace in the world. We want a future for all of humanity. So, while people around the globe smash your internet providers to bits, understand that it's entirely directed at the actions of the Russian government and Putin. Put yourselves in the shoes of the Ukrainians being bombed right now. Together we can change the world, we can stand up against anything. It is time for the Russian people to stand together and say "NO" to Vladimir Putin's war".

"We are Anonymous".

"We are Legion"

"Expect us".

