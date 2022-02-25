Naraka Bladepoint's NetEase earned $9.8 billion from games in 2021

Chinese online giant NetEase reports its full-year earnings for 2021, showing significant growth.

VIEW GALLERY - 5 IMAGES

Strong post-pandemic spending on an even stronger games slate has helped NetEase generate $9.8 billion from online games. According to data provided by NetEase, the company made $6.9 billion from mobile and $2.9 billion from the PC across a mix of online-based and more premium titles like Naraka Bladepoint.

Data indicates that NetEase is #2 in total online digital/network game services revenues. Sony takes the top spot with $11.5 billion combined revenues from add-on content (microtransactions) and combined network services. NetEase remains one of the most powerful forces in the industry and a leading top mobile developer that serves gaming's most lucrative market.

"2021 was a fruitful year with exciting new titles and steady development that propelled growth across our business," said Mr. William Ding, CEO and Director of NetEase.

"While our flagship titles remain strong, we also introduced a number of highly successful games, including Naraka: Bladepoint and Harry Potter: Magic Awakened. These new titles further strengthen our portfolio and demonstrate our ability to develop world-class IP.

"For 2022, we are very excited to introduce more new games to broader demographics, paving the way for solid growth."