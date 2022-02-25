All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Naraka Bladepoint's NetEase earned $9.8 billion from games in 2021

Chinese online games giant NetEase hade made $9.8 billion from live and premium games like Naraka Bladepoint throughout 2021.

@DeekeTweak
Published Fri, Feb 25 2022 2:47 PM CST
Chinese online giant NetEase reports its full-year earnings for 2021, showing significant growth.

Naraka Bladepoint's NetEase earned $9.8 billion from games in 2021
Strong post-pandemic spending on an even stronger games slate has helped NetEase generate $9.8 billion from online games. According to data provided by NetEase, the company made $6.9 billion from mobile and $2.9 billion from the PC across a mix of online-based and more premium titles like Naraka Bladepoint.

Naraka Bladepoint's NetEase earned $9.8 billion from games in 2021

Data indicates that NetEase is #2 in total online digital/network game services revenues. Sony takes the top spot with $11.5 billion combined revenues from add-on content (microtransactions) and combined network services. NetEase remains one of the most powerful forces in the industry and a leading top mobile developer that serves gaming's most lucrative market.

Naraka Bladepoint's NetEase earned $9.8 billion from games in 2021

"2021 was a fruitful year with exciting new titles and steady development that propelled growth across our business," said Mr. William Ding, CEO and Director of NetEase.

"While our flagship titles remain strong, we also introduced a number of highly successful games, including Naraka: Bladepoint and Harry Potter: Magic Awakened. These new titles further strengthen our portfolio and demonstrate our ability to develop world-class IP.

"For 2022, we are very excited to introduce more new games to broader demographics, paving the way for solid growth."

NEWS SOURCE:ir.netease.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

