All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

NASA comments on US astronauts working with Russian cosmonauts on ISS

NASA has commented on US astronauts working alongside Russian cosmonauts aboard the ISS amid Russia's invasion into Ukraine.

@JakConnorTT
Published Fri, Feb 25 2022 12:03 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Russia has officially begun its invasion into Ukraine, and amid the explosions caused by the missiles launched, NASA has commented on the work-life balance of US astronauts and Russian cosmonauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

Russia only recently began its move into Ukraine, with reports now saying that Russian troops are now moving into Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine. The Independent has reported that NASA has said that despite the actions taken by Russia, US astronauts aboard the ISS will continue to work alongside Russian cosmonauts in order to ensure research in space remains the same.

Backing up the statement from NASA was the head of Russia's space program, Dmitry Rogozin, who said that sometimes he is completely unhappy with the "sometimes openly hostile US policy towards my country", but "regardless of disagreements between our countries," Roscosmos "will make every effort to continue as before." If you are interested in reading more about this story, check out this link here.

NASA comments on US astronauts working with Russian cosmonauts on ISS 01 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Ripple Junction NASA Adult Unisex Ship and Satellite Military Full Zip

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$49.95
$49.95$49.95-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/24/2022 at 11:32 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.