Student tries making rocket fuel on dorm stovetop, explodes kitchen

A student at Brigham Young University decided he was going to create his own rocket fuel on the stovetop in his dorm room.

@JakConnorTT
Published Thu, Feb 24 2022 2:02 AM CST
The BYU Police Department shared a story on its Facebook page that detailed a DIY rocket fuel project that went up in flames in a dorm kitchen.

Student tries making rocket fuel on dorm stovetop, explodes kitchen 10 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

The BYU Police Department begins by dubbing the story "Rocket Man", and then states that officers and firefighters were called to respond to a fire alarm that was triggered at Heritage Halls Building 4. When the emergency responders arrived at the scene, they saw that the fire sprinklers had been activated and that the walls and stovetop were covered in flames.

It was later discovered that the resident of the room was attempted to create his own rocket fuel on the stovetop, and the extremely flammable mixture exploded. The police report that no one was injured from the incident, but some residents will be "displaced due to the flooding caused by this kitchen chemist". The police gave a public reminder to keep the experiments in the laboratory and make sure that trained professionals observe them.

Student tries making rocket fuel on dorm stovetop, explodes kitchen 11 | TweakTown.comStudent tries making rocket fuel on dorm stovetop, explodes kitchen 12 | TweakTown.com
NEWS SOURCE:futurism.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

