Apex Legends mobile moves into regional testing

Respawn is opening new testing phases for Apex Legends Mobile in APAC and Latina America, complete with 9 playable heroes.

@DeekeTweak
Published Wed, Feb 23 2022 3:32 PM CST
Apex Legends Mobile testing is opening up to wider APAC and Latin America regions, but not in North America or Europe.

EA is ramping up for the planned 2022 release of Apex Legends Mobile. The F2P game isn't out yet and is still in testing phases, with a new playable build rolling out to 10 countries and regions: Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Indonesia, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Colombia.

Gamers will need an iOS device with at least 2GB of RAM or an Android device with 3GB of RAM. EA re-confirms Apex Legends Mobile will have its own progression system and unlockables that are separate from the console/PC battle royale. There's no cross-play--Apex Mobile is its own self-contained experience, similar to Call of Duty Mobile.

The following Apex heroes will be playable in the limited regional test:

  1. Bloodhound
  2. Gibraltar
  3. Lifeline
  4. Wraith
  5. Bangalore
  6. Octane
  7. Mirage
  8. Pathfinder
  9. Caustic
NEWS SOURCE:ea.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

