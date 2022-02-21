All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Darkstalkers is back with new 10-game arcade collection

Capcom is bringing a ton of classic retro fighting games in one classic re-release complete with online play and save states.

Published Mon, Feb 21 2022 12:46 PM CST
Darkstalkers is making a comeback with the new Capcom Fighting Collection arcade re-release.

Capcom is packing in some of their most obscure fighting games into one package. The Capcom Fighting Collection features five Darkstalkers games alongside the first console and PC release of Red Earth. Content-wise, this looks to be a must-have for fighting game enthusiasts. The game "leverages the rich library of content that the company has built up in the fighting game genre over its history," the developer said.

Capcom is going all-out with the Fighting Collection with great bonus features like save states, training modes, and supports rollback netcode for online multiplayer with ranked, casual, and lobby-based matches. All of the games included in the collection have these features and support online play.

The Capcom Fighting Collection is coming June 24, 2022 on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Switch.

Games included

  1. Darkstalkers: The Night Warriors
  2. Night Warriors: Darkstalkers' Revenge
  3. Vampire Savior: The Lord of Vampire
  4. Vampire Hunter 2: Darkstalkers' Revenge
  5. Vampire Savior 2: The Lord of Vampire
  6. Red Earth
  7. Cyberbots: Fullmetal Madness
  8. Super Gem Fighter Mini Mix
  9. Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo
  10. Hyper Street Fighter II
Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

