All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

COLORFUL launches X15 XS gaming notebook: starts at $999

COLORFUL's new X15 XS gaming laptops pack up to the Intel Core i7-12700H, 16GB RAM, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti dGPU, starts at $1099.

@anthony256
Published Sun, Feb 20 2022 11:42 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

COLORFUL has just launched its new X15 XS gaming laptop which rocks Intel's new 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" CPUs and NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU.

COLORFUL launches X15 XS gaming notebook: starts at 9 03 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

The new COLORFUL X15 XS gaming laptop is offered in two CPU configurations: the Core i5-12500H (12-core, 16-thread) processor or the Core i7-12700H (14-core, 20-thread) processor. COLORFUL's custom X15 XS gaming laptop will have NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU with support for NVIDIA G-SYNC ULTIMATE and 144Hz laptop displays.

COLORFUL offers 16GB of DDR4-3200 RAM, a 512GB NVMe SSD, a 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz display, 1GbE networking, Sound Blaster Cinema 6+ audio, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 port, 1 x USB 2.0 port, 2 x USB Type-C ports, 1 x HDMI out, 1 x mini DisplayPort 1.4 out, and a microSD card slot. The new X15 XS gaming laptop will be offered in either Pine Blue or Mist Grey.

COLORFUL launches X15 XS gaming notebook: starts at $999 04 | TweakTown.comCOLORFUL launches X15 XS gaming notebook: starts at $999 05 | TweakTown.com

COLORFUL X15 XS gaming laptop features:

  • 12th Generation Intel Core i5/i7 processor
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics
  • Supports NVIDIA G-SYNC Ultimate and Adaptive-Sync technology
  • Supports Ray Tracing and DLSS technologies
  • Storm Blade 2.0 Cooling Technology
  • 512GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD
  • RGB backlit keyboard
  • Two USB Type-C (USB 3.2 Gen2) Ports
  • Sound Blaster™ Cinema 6+ HD audio
  • Wi-Fi 6/6E

COLORFUL's new X15 XS gaming laptop will cost $999 for the Core i5 + RTX 3050 Ti or $1099 for the higher-end Core i7 + RTX 3050 Ti version.

Buy at Amazon

Intel Core i9-12900K Desktop Processor

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$619.00
$619.00$613.98$637.64
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/21/2022 at 12:33 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.