COLORFUL launches X15 XS gaming notebook: starts at $999

COLORFUL's new X15 XS gaming laptops pack up to the Intel Core i7-12700H, 16GB RAM, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti dGPU, starts at $1099.

COLORFUL has just launched its new X15 XS gaming laptop which rocks Intel's new 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" CPUs and NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU.

The new COLORFUL X15 XS gaming laptop is offered in two CPU configurations: the Core i5-12500H (12-core, 16-thread) processor or the Core i7-12700H (14-core, 20-thread) processor. COLORFUL's custom X15 XS gaming laptop will have NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU with support for NVIDIA G-SYNC ULTIMATE and 144Hz laptop displays.

COLORFUL offers 16GB of DDR4-3200 RAM, a 512GB NVMe SSD, a 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz display, 1GbE networking, Sound Blaster Cinema 6+ audio, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 port, 1 x USB 2.0 port, 2 x USB Type-C ports, 1 x HDMI out, 1 x mini DisplayPort 1.4 out, and a microSD card slot. The new X15 XS gaming laptop will be offered in either Pine Blue or Mist Grey.

COLORFUL X15 XS gaming laptop features:

12th Generation Intel Core i5/i7 processor

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics

Supports NVIDIA G-SYNC Ultimate and Adaptive-Sync technology

Supports Ray Tracing and DLSS technologies

Storm Blade 2.0 Cooling Technology

512GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD

RGB backlit keyboard

Two USB Type-C (USB 3.2 Gen2) Ports

Sound Blaster™ Cinema 6+ HD audio

Wi-Fi 6/6E

COLORFUL's new X15 XS gaming laptop will cost $999 for the Core i5 + RTX 3050 Ti or $1099 for the higher-end Core i7 + RTX 3050 Ti version.