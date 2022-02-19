All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Borderlands 3 sales hit 15 million, franchise sales at 74 million

Borderlands 3 has sold more than 15 million units worldwide, pushing total Borderlands franchise unit sales past 74 million.

Published Sat, Feb 19 2022 3:36 PM CST
Gearbox's mighty Borderlands franchise has sold 74 million units to date, making it one of the best-selling shooters on the market.

Embracer's latest financials give updates on key game sales, including Borderlands, which is now one of the 271 IPs the company owns.

Borderlands 3 has sold-in an impressive 15 million copies in two years, taking advantage of various sales, discounts, and re-releases to incentivize purchases. The franchise now sits at 74 million sales total, making it Take-Two Interactive's third best-selling franchise--and by extension one of Embracer's top-sellers.

"In the period, the Borderlands franchise sold over 2 million copies and Borderlands 3 passed 15 million units sold," Embracer said in a Q3 report.

However, Borderlands 2 is still at the top with 26 million units sold to date, making it the top-selling title in the 2K Games label.

Right now Gearbox is working on 10 AAA games across its publishing and internal teams, which includes Borderlands 4, a new super secret game in the series, and Tiny Tina's Wonderlands.

