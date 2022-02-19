Borderlands 3 sales hit 15 million, franchise sales at 74 million
Borderlands 3 has sold more than 15 million units worldwide, pushing total Borderlands franchise unit sales past 74 million.
Gearbox's mighty Borderlands franchise has sold 74 million units to date, making it one of the best-selling shooters on the market.
Embracer's latest financials give updates on key game sales, including Borderlands, which is now one of the 271 IPs the company owns.
Borderlands 3 has sold-in an impressive 15 million copies in two years, taking advantage of various sales, discounts, and re-releases to incentivize purchases. The franchise now sits at 74 million sales total, making it Take-Two Interactive's third best-selling franchise--and by extension one of Embracer's top-sellers.
"In the period, the Borderlands franchise sold over 2 million copies and Borderlands 3 passed 15 million units sold," Embracer said in a Q3 report.
However, Borderlands 2 is still at the top with 26 million units sold to date, making it the top-selling title in the 2K Games label.
Right now Gearbox is working on 10 AAA games across its publishing and internal teams, which includes Borderlands 4, a new super secret game in the series, and Tiny Tina's Wonderlands.