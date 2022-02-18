Nintendo Switch has generated nearly $60 billion in revenues

Nintendo has made nearly $60 billion in revenues in the five-year period since the Switch released, and most was from hardware.

Nintendo's video games business has been rock solid since the Switch's arrival in early 2017. The Mario-maker has generated billions in revenue every year since it unionized handhelds and consoles into one cohesive multi-device ecosystem. Things have certainly turned around since the Wii U days.

According to data provided by Nintendo, the company has made roughly $59.8 billion in total cumulative sales revenues across its video games business unit since the Nintendo Switch released in Q4'17. What's interesting is Nintendo has made more from hardware than it has from software because every Switch is sold at a profit. Hardware made up $33.16 billion or 55% of total dedicated video games revenues, and software made $26.63 billion, or 45% of the total.

This five-year period of figures technically includes both hardware and software across multiple generations of devices like the Switch, 3DS, and Wii U, however unit and software sales of the latter two have significantly fallen off throughout the period.

Although the Switch is currently entering its sixth year of availability, the family of devices shows no signs of slowing down in terms of hardware and software sales. The platform is enjoying sales performance that's second only to 2020's pandemic spending record which saw Nintendo earn an incredible $7.4 billion during the calendar year.

Key facts

$59.8 billion earned in total dedicated HW and SW since Switch's release

Hardware - $33.16 billion, 55%

Software - $26.63 billion, 45%

Switch has shipped over 100 million units worldwide

Nintendo has sold 766.41 million Switch games

Nintendo Switch sales split - Base model (81.68m), Switch Lite (17.87m), Switch OLED (3.99m)

Note: Yen to USD conversions were based off of Nintendo's historical forex rates which can be found below.