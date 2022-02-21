All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

This cryptocurrency hack was so bad Netflix is making a TV show on it

Netflix has ordered a documentary series on a famous cryptocurrency hack that saw more than $72 million stolen from an exchange.

@JakConnorTT
Published Mon, Feb 21 2022 1:02 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Back in 2016, the cryptocurrency exchange Bitfinex was hacked, and 120,000 Bitcoin worth about $72 million at the time was stolen.

This cryptocurrency hack was so bad Netflix is making a TV show on it 01 | TweakTown.com

Recently, the US Department of Justice (DOJ) announced the arrest of a couple living in Manhattan for conspiracy of laundering the stolen funds. The couple Ilya Lichtenstein and Heather Morgan were linked to the 2016 heist, and the price of their stolen Bitcoin increased from $72 million to nearly $5 billion over the years of the investigation. The DOJ announced that it had seized $3.6 billion of the stolen funds, with the DOJ's Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco saying during the announcement, "Today's arrests, and the department's largest financial seizure ever, show that cryptocurrency is not a safe haven for criminals."

Now, Netflix has ordered a documentary series to be created on the couple accused of laundering billions of dollars as it's alleged that they attempted liquidating the stack of Bitcoin by creating multiple fake identities and accounts that purchased physical gold, NFTs, and more. Due to the transparent nature of the blockchain, vigilante hackers were able to track down the wallets containing the stolen Bitcoin, which resulted in publications such as Cointelegraph tracking any activity of these wallets. The latest movement out of a stolen wallet was as recent as February 1, 2022, when 10,000 Bitcoin worth $383,540,711 at the time was transferred to an unknown wallet.

"Netflix has ordered a documentary series about a married couple's alleged scheme to launder billions of dollars worth of stolen cryptocurrency in the biggest criminal financial crime case in history," announced Netflix.

The upcoming documentary series will be directed by Chris Smith. For more information on this story, check out this link here.

Buy at Amazon

innoGadgets Physical Bitcoin Plated with 24-Carat Gold

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$7.95
$7.95$7.95$7.95
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/21/2022 at 3:17 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:cointelegraph.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.