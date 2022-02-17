All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Ubisoft Q3 earnings drop 30% in 2021, and here's why

Ubisoft reported a 30% drop in total sales and a 25% drop in net bookings for Q3 2021 due to touch comparison year results.

Published Thu, Feb 17 2022 2:34 PM CST
Ubisoft's holiday 2021 earnings have dropped due to a smaller number of game releases.

Today Ubisoft announced its Q3'21 figures, and while respectable, the numbers are substantially lower than last year's period. This led to a 30% drop in sales and a 25% reduction in net bookings. Some vital context is needed.

The main reason for the slip is that Ubisoft released more games in 2020 than it did in 2021. Ubisoft had a stacked holiday 2020 period with multiple heavy-hitting games like Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Watch Dogs Legion launching with next-gen consoles. The Q3 2021 period only really had Far Cry 6 and Just Dance 2022 to prop up holiday sales.

Ubisoft Q3 2021 earnings-at-a-glance

  • Sales - 665.9 million euros (-31%)
  • Net Bookings - 746.1 million euros (-26%)

Q3'2020

• AC Valhalla

• Watch Dogs Legion

• Immortals Fenyx Rising

• Just Dance 2021

• R6 Siege next-gen

Q3'2021

• Far Cry 6

• Rider's Republic

• Just Dance 2022

Ubisoft has reiterated FY22 guidance of 420 - 500 million euros and says they are currently on the lower-end of the target right now, but the ambitious post-launch content that's in development should help push towards the higher-end.

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

