DeLorean Motor Company teases a return with a new electric DeLorean

The DeLorean Motor Company has teased a return with an upcoming luxury electric DeLorean vehicle set to premiere sometime in 2022.

The DeLorean Motor Company (DMC) uploaded the teaser to Twitter just before the Super Bowl.

The announcement tweet, reading "The Future was never promised. Reimagine today.", includes a teaser video that features the iconic gull-wing doors, one of the memorable features of the original DMC DeLorean. You can sign up for updates on the DeLorean website, allowing you to receive information about the company's journey toward electrification ahead of a premiere sometime in 2022.

In addition to showing that the upcoming vehicle will be electric, the accompanying hashtags also suggest it will have a higher-end, luxury focus. Made infamous by the "Back to the Future" movie trilogy, the DeLorean was already out of production when the first of the movie was released in 1985.

About 9000 of the original DeLorean were produced between 1981 and 1982, the only car made by DMC before it went bankrupt in 1982. The vehicle was notoriously underpowered and known for poor build quality and driving experience, issues which its unique style couldn't overcome to justify its price. In 1995, Stephen Wynne acquired the trademark for the stylized "DMC" logo and remaining parts inventory to found the current DeLorean Motor Company in Humble, Texas.