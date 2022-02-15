Elden Ring PC specs: GTX 1060, i5-8400 minimum, GTX 1070 recommended

FromSoftware releases Elden Ring's PC spec requirements and they're not too bad with minimum settings needing a GTX 1060 GPU.

Can you gaming PC handle Elden Ring? Let's find out.

FromSoftware just released Elden Ring's official PC spec requirements, and they're not too bad. The game will run on lower-end Xbox One and PS4 hardware from 2013 after all.

The devs haven't announced perf targets for the following GPU and CPU combinations, but it's implied minimum specs will hit around 720p 30FPS at low settings whereas minimum could be around 1080p 60FPS at medium settings. So far Elden Ring doesn't look like a crazy next-gen spectacle so the lower-end specs make sense here.

Elden Ring releases in just ten days on February 25, 2022.

Minimum

Windows 10

Intel Core i5-8400, AMD Ryzen 3 3300X

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 3GB or AMD Radeon RX 580 4GB

12GB RAM

60GB HDD space

Recommended