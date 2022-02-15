This new battery design has Tesla beat on energy density and more

Amprius Technologies has developed the new lithium-ion battery technology.

The new batteries use Amprius' proprietary Si-Nanowire platform to build its lithium-ion batteries, directly replacing the conventional graphite anodes with 100% silicon nanowire anodes. According to a 2020 paper published in the journal Nature, "silicon (Si) has been recognized as one of the most promising anode materials for Li-ion batteries due to its high gravimetric theoretical lithium storage capacity (3,579 mAh/g), compared to conventionally used graphite anodes (372 mAh/g), while also having a relatively low discharge voltage."

Amprius claims that its lithium-ion batteries have the highest energy density available, with cells boasting 450 Watt-hours per kilogram (Wh/kg) and 1150 Watt-hours per liter (Wh/L). By comparison, the cells in the current Tesla Model 3 have around 260 Wh/kg and 730 Wh/L. Their first shipment of the batteries was made to an "industry leader of a new generation of High-Altitude Pseudo Satellites (HAPS)."

"This advancement from the 405 Wh/kg product, previously announced on November 8, 2021, highlights the acceleration of our roadmap towards delivering products with unrivaled performance. Our proprietary Si-NanowireTM platform and the comprehensive solutions we have developed enable unparalleled performance and continue to sustain our product leadership," said Jon Bornstein, COO of Amprius Technologies.