NVIDIA GeForce Game Ready 511.79 WHQL drivers released
NVIDIA's new GeForce Game Ready 511.79 WHQL drivers released, best day one experience for Elden Ring, GRID Legends, and more.
@anthony256
Published Mon, Feb 14 2022 9:50 PM CST
NVIDIA has released its new GeForce Game Ready 511.79 WHQL drivers, which offer the best day one experience for new games including Elden Ring, GRID Legends, Total War: Warhammer III, and Martha is Dead.
The new drivers also pack support for the latest updates in games including Destiny 2: The Witch Queen, and iRacing which now includes NVIDIA Reflex support. The new NVIDIA GeForce Game Ready 511.79 WHQL drivers also include support for NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU and GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Laptop GPUs.
You can download the new NVIDIA GeForce Game Ready 511.79 WHQL drivers here (768MB download).
- [Call of Duty: Vanguard][Assassins Creed Valhalla]: The games may display random corruption or white/black screen.
- [Battlefield 2042]: The game may display color flashes on the screen.
- [Corel Paint Shop Pro XI]: The application cannot be launched.
- [G-SYNC]: After disabling G-SYNC on G-SYNC Compatible monitor and TV, G-SYNC cannot be re-enabled through the NVIDIA Control Panel.
- Digital Vibrance is reset when monitor goes to sleep.
NEWS SOURCE:nvidia.com
