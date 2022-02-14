NVIDIA GeForce Game Ready 511.79 WHQL drivers released

NVIDIA's new GeForce Game Ready 511.79 WHQL drivers released, best day one experience for Elden Ring, GRID Legends, and more.

NVIDIA has released its new GeForce Game Ready 511.79 WHQL drivers, which offer the best day one experience for new games including Elden Ring, GRID Legends, Total War: Warhammer III, and Martha is Dead.

The new drivers also pack support for the latest updates in games including Destiny 2: The Witch Queen, and iRacing which now includes NVIDIA Reflex support. The new NVIDIA GeForce Game Ready 511.79 WHQL drivers also include support for NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU and GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Laptop GPUs.

You can download the new NVIDIA GeForce Game Ready 511.79 WHQL drivers here (768MB download).