All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Teen will spend the next 5 years in prison for 'Minecraft' terrorism

A group of teenagers constructed Russian government buildings in Minecraft to explode them, now one is charged with 'terrorism'.

@JakConnorTT
Published Fri, Feb 11 2022 1:31 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Authorities have sentenced a teenager to five years in prison and a $400 fine for planning to blow up a Russian government building constructed by the teenagers in Minecraft.

Teen will spend the next 5 years in prison for 'Minecraft' terrorism 01 | TweakTown.com

16-year-old student Nikita Uvarov was sentenced on Thursday by the Eastern District Military Court and was found guilty of terrorism and, more specifically, conducting training exercises to carry out criminal activity, per Uvarov's lawyer, Pavel Chikov. Uvarov, along with two other males of similar age, constructed replica buildings of the Kansk police department, and a local headquarters of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB). The group of teenagers planned on virtually blowing these buildings up to demonstrate how the real buildings would explode.

Russian authorities were able to gain access to online discussions between the teenagers, which is where they found the group had discussed anarchism, pyrotechnics, and criticisms of the FSB. Additionally, authorities located through the online communications with the group the plans for the virtual detonations of the buildings. Russian publication Novaya Gazeta writes that the group of teenagers had been learning about explosive manufacturing since 2019.

Uvarov cried after the courts decision, "I'm a child, I'm not a terrorist". The two other teenagers weren't charged as they were "facilitating the investigation."

NEWS SOURCE:rt.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.