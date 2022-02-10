All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

The Chernobyl Exclusion Zone is now home to the Ukrainian military

The Ukrainian military has begun conducting military drills and exercises in Pripyat, deep within the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone.

@AdamHuntTT
Published Thu, Feb 10 2022 5:24 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

The Ukrainian military has started conducting military exercises within the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone.

The soldiers have taken to Pripyat, the city nearest the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant, to conduct drills such as clearing buildings, targeted mortar fire, staged evacuations, and more. Before beginning the training exercises, workers with Geiger counters assessed the area to ensure there were no radioactive hotspots, with one soldier saying, "it has all been checked and it doesn't present a danger."

"As there are no civilians around here we can conduct exercises with real ammunition in a situation as close to actual urban warfare as possible," said one National Guard serviceman, who gave only his call-sign; Litva.

The reactor responsible for the 1986 Chernobyl disaster is still encased in its concrete and metal sarcophagus to contain most of the radiation. The Exclusion Zone, which spans 1,000 miles² (2,600 kilometers²) of area, includes more and less concentrated areas of radiation, with some barely above baseline compared to other parts of the world. Pripyat is supposedly safe enough to host thousands of visitors per year, ranging from those on state-sanctioned tours to illegal urban explorers.

"There were villages that were reasonably close to the plant that didn't get much contamination," Fred Mettler, a University of New Mexico School of Medicine professor who worked on the U.N. Scientific Committee on the Effects of Atomic Radiation in 1989 and 1990, told LiveScience in 2019.

The Chernobyl Exclusion Zone is now home to the Ukrainian military 01 | TweakTown.com
NEWS SOURCES:futurism.com, france24.com

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.