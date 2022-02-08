All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

New 5K video shows repairs done aboard the ISS in 360 degrees

A new 5K 360-degree video posted by the ESA shows Matthias Maurer repairing the WOOV-8 valve behind EXPRESS-Rack 3 aboard the ISS.

@AdamHuntTT
Published Tue, Feb 8 2022 4:22 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

The new video was uploaded by the European Space Agency (ESA).

The problematic piece of equipment aboard the International Space Station (ISS) being repaired is the Water On-Off Valve 8 (WOOV-8) behind EXPRESS-Rack 3. WOOV-8, along with WOOV-6 and WOOV-7, determines whether cooling water from Europe's Columbus module enters or bypasses the heat exchange system responsible for transferring waste heat to downstream cooling circuits outside the ISS.

It was previously replaced in October 2021 by ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet. Nevertheless, ESA astronaut Matthias Maurer has since tested a reserve valve to see if an unplanned conversion was possible due to continuing issues. In December 2021, the repair operation was completed, and the latest video posted shows the repair in progress.

The ESA has posted many similar, high-quality, 360-degree videos on its YouTube channel, showing astronauts playing badminton, exercising and more as part of the Matthias' Cosmic Kiss mission.

New 5K video shows repairs done aboard the ISS in 360 degrees 01 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

ESA Shirt, European Space Agency Solid Logo T-Shirt

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$13.99
$13.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/7/2022 at 7:42 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:phys.org, youtube.com

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.