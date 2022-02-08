New 5K video shows repairs done aboard the ISS in 360 degrees

A new 5K 360-degree video posted by the ESA shows Matthias Maurer repairing the WOOV-8 valve behind EXPRESS-Rack 3 aboard the ISS.

The new video was uploaded by the European Space Agency (ESA).

The problematic piece of equipment aboard the International Space Station (ISS) being repaired is the Water On-Off Valve 8 (WOOV-8) behind EXPRESS-Rack 3. WOOV-8, along with WOOV-6 and WOOV-7, determines whether cooling water from Europe's Columbus module enters or bypasses the heat exchange system responsible for transferring waste heat to downstream cooling circuits outside the ISS.

It was previously replaced in October 2021 by ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet. Nevertheless, ESA astronaut Matthias Maurer has since tested a reserve valve to see if an unplanned conversion was possible due to continuing issues. In December 2021, the repair operation was completed, and the latest video posted shows the repair in progress.

The ESA has posted many similar, high-quality, 360-degree videos on its YouTube channel, showing astronauts playing badminton, exercising and more as part of the Matthias' Cosmic Kiss mission.