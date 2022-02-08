Elon Musk to provide SpaceX Starship Mars rocket update this Thursday

Elon Musk will give an upcoming presentation regarding SpaceX's Starship rocket bound for Mars on Thursday, February 10th @ 9 p.m.

Elon Musk announced the upcoming Starship presentation in a reply on Twitter.

The update will be given on Thursday, February 10th, 2022, at 9 p.m. EST (02:00 UTC on February 11th). The last in-depth update regarding Starship and its eventual journey to Mars was in September 2019, when Musk announced plans for the vehicle to be used for space tourist trips around the Moon, to Mars, and other destinations. Yusaku Maezawa, who recently visited the International Space Station for a tourist trip, already has a tourist trip aboard Starship booked.

SpaceX is currently awaiting completion of a programmatic environmental assessment (PEA) conducted by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) before it can conduct its first orbital test flight of Starship from Starbase, SpaceX's South Texas launch site.

The presentation is likely to be viewable either on SpaceX's YouTube channel or website.