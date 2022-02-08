All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Elon Musk to provide SpaceX Starship Mars rocket update this Thursday

Elon Musk will give an upcoming presentation regarding SpaceX's Starship rocket bound for Mars on Thursday, February 10th @ 9 p.m.

@AdamHuntTT
Published Tue, Feb 8 2022 4:01 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Elon Musk announced the upcoming Starship presentation in a reply on Twitter.

Elon Musk to provide SpaceX Starship Mars rocket update this Thursday 01 | TweakTown.com

The update will be given on Thursday, February 10th, 2022, at 9 p.m. EST (02:00 UTC on February 11th). The last in-depth update regarding Starship and its eventual journey to Mars was in September 2019, when Musk announced plans for the vehicle to be used for space tourist trips around the Moon, to Mars, and other destinations. Yusaku Maezawa, who recently visited the International Space Station for a tourist trip, already has a tourist trip aboard Starship booked.

SpaceX is currently awaiting completion of a programmatic environmental assessment (PEA) conducted by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) before it can conduct its first orbital test flight of Starship from Starbase, SpaceX's South Texas launch site.

The presentation is likely to be viewable either on SpaceX's YouTube channel or website.

Buy at Amazon

Occupy Mars SpaceX Decal Sticker Sticker Graphic - Auto, Wall, Laptop

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$4.91
$4.91--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/7/2022 at 7:16 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:space.com

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.