Nintendo Switch sales break 100 million

The Nintendo Switch family of consoles has now broken 100 million shipments worldwide, beating the mega-popular Wii system.

The Switch is now Nintendo's third best-selling video games system of all time.

The Nintendo Switch family of consoles has now shipped 103.54 million units to date, solidifying it as one of the most successful systems on the market (compare that to the PS4 and PS5's combined 134.4 million).

On a quarter-by-quarter basis, Nintendo shipped 10.67 million consoles in Q3'22 (coincides with holiday 2021 period), down 7.8% from last year's record highs. The Switch has sold-in (shipped) a total of 18.92 million units in FY22, which ends March 2022. This fiscal year is the second best year for Switch shipments but is not expected to beat FY21's monumental performance of 28.84 million consoles shipped.

Remember Nintendo has three Switch consoles now: The base model, the Switch Lite, and the new Switch OLED. The mix is pretty solid, and the Switch OLED is off to a fantastic start with 3.99 million consoles sold during the period (the OLED model sold more than the base Switch when it debuted with 2.74 million sales).

Base Switch models made up the lion's share of sales with 5.34 million, and the Switch Lite slowed with 1.34 million shipments.

Nintendo has downwardly revised its FY22 Switch sales forecast to 23 million units. It will need to ship 4.75 million Switch consoles in order to achieve this goal...which will be a new Q4 record.