PlayStation pecking order: Here's where the PS5 fits in

Sony's PlayStation 5 console has now shipped 17.3 million units worldwide, a sum that would likely be much higher if supply shortages hadn't eaten into production. So how does that fit in with other PlayStation hardware?

All things considered, Sony's PS5 is off to a good start. The PS5 still hasn't matched the PS4's launch performance (PS4 hit 20.2 million shipments in first 13 months), but the PS5 has at least beaten the PS Vita's shipments. It has a long way to go before it cracks into the other ranks though.

The PlayStation pecking order is dominated by the PlayStation 2, which has sold over 155 million units in its lifetime. The PS4 is second in line with its newly established 117.1 million shipments (raised only slightly by diminishing units).

The PS5 is second-to-last in the pecking order. It's a position that Sony likely hopes will change...but how long that'll take remains to be seen. The PS5 has quite a distance to go before it can conquer the PSP...a distance of some 60 million units. That's a threshold that could take years to break if the supply shortages continue.