All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

PS4 and PS5 unite to sell nearly 2 billion games combined

Sony's PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles have sold nearly 2 billion games combined, beat PS2 software sales handily.

@DeekeTweak
Published Wed, Feb 2 2022 4:31 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Sony's current- and next-gen console duo have sold nearly 2 billion games combined, new figures reveal.

PS4 and PS5 unite to sell nearly 2 billion games combined 2 | TweakTown.com

Although console shipments (and sales) are dropping, software is rising exponentially with over $3 billion earned from digital games and add-ons in Q3. Sony also provided updated figures on PS4 and PS5 combined software sales...and the numbers are quite surprising.

According to our findings, the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles have sold 1.817 billion games as of December 31, 2021. This data is based on the 1.181 billion software sales figure Sony provided in Q3'19 added to the sum of FY20's full-year software sales and FY21 Q1-3 data.

How many of these sales are PS4 games? Nearly all of them, of course.

We can't give exact values, though. Sony started lumping in PS4 and PS5 game sales together when the PS5 released in Q3'20. Assuming this, we can add the 1.181 billion figure to the 91.4 million and 81.8 million figures from FY20 Q1-2 respectively, giving us 1.354 billion.

Apart from that, the mix is hard to determine.

Digital accounts for the lion's share or revenues; ResetERA's ArmGunar notes that digital software made up 53% of PlayStation's quarterly earnings.

Buy at Amazon

Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut - PlayStation 5

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$49.99
$69.99$49.99$49.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/2/2022 at 4:31 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.