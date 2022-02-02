All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
SpaceX's new Starlink Premium: up to 500Mbps for $500 per month

SpaceX reveals new high-end Starlink Premium satellite internet service: speeds of between 150-500Mbps for $500 per month.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Feb 2 2022 6:51 AM CST
I personally signed up for SpaceX Starlink satellite internet a few weeks ago and will have my connection by the end of Q1 2022 hopefully, but as I went to check the SpaceX website I noticed something new... Starlink Premium. A quick Google search and yeah, it was just unveiled a couple of hours ago.

SpaceX's introduction of Starlink Premium offers a higher-end satellite internet service, offering faster speeds of 150Mbps through to a much faster 500Mbps -- with 20-40ms latency -- while upload speeds are bumped to 20Mbps to 40Mbps. This is compared to the 50Mbps to 250Mbps on the regular Starlink service on the download speeds, while uploads are just 10-20Mbps on the regular Starlink.

But... the regular Starlink service costs you $99 per month while Starlink Premium costs $500 per month -- 5x the cost, as well as the huge $2500 for the beefier antenna and other required hardware. You'll also need to plonk down a $500 deposit for Starlink Premium.

It's not just upgraded speeds and pricing, but SpaceX also said that its new Starlink Premium service will perform better in "extreme weather conditions" -- hopefully that includes Dinosaurs stomping the satellite dish - as well as priority 24/7 support.

Starlink Premium will begin delivering to customers in Q2 2022, with reservations open right now.

NEWS SOURCE:starlink.com

