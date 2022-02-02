This is what the Netflix redesign looks like, and it looks great

Netflix is playing with a redesign, and it looks much better -- it's not worldwide yet, but it's a nice tease of things to come.

Netflix has slowly updated its user interface over the years and as more competitors enter the streaming space -- Apple TV+, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu -- but it looks like a much bigger redesign is in the works.

The new redesign for Netflix was spotted by BGR, who noticed that when visiting Netflix through his browser he was greeted with a new style Netflix. It's not available for everyone just yet, but the Netflix redesign might just be a glitch in the Matrix... or it could be a sign of some things that will be changing with Netflix in the coming months.

It looks like Netflix could be offering up some of its more secret categories, upright in front of you now -- where you can see from left to right there's The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window and the categories deadpan, absurd, and offbeat. Meanwhile, something like Transformers gets categories including sci-fi, adventure, alien sci-fi, and sci-fi movie.