Craob X: a new Alder Lake laptop without ANY ports on it at all

Craob X is a new concept laptop that has been teased as a totally portless laptop, that is also wirelessly charged -- check it out:

Inside, we have Intel's new 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" CPU in the form of the Core i7-1280P processor, up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 2TB of PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD storage. As for the display, we have a 13.3-inch 4K display with Intel Iris Xe GPU and Wi-Fi 6E connectivity. Once again, all wireless, without a single port to be seen.

There's a punch-hole camera on the 13.3-inch 4K+ bezel-less display, while an impressive magnetic charger will sit on the back of the Craob X laptop that will power the laptop -- as well as packing some USB Type-A and USB Type-C ports, Thunderbolt connectivity, MiniJack, SD card slot, and a charging port.

The laptop measures in at just 7mm thin, which is thanks to going port-less... and the results look really, really slick. As for when the Craob X laptop will be available, there's no release date, pricing, or more information available right now. You can read all of the Craob X laptop information here.

