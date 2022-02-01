All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
EA: Skate 4 launching soon, will support user-generated content

EA's new Skate game will support user-generated content, possibly similar to the park editor feature in previous Skate 3.

@DeekeTweak
Published Tue, Feb 1 2022 8:32 PM CST
EA has confirmed its new Skate 4 game will support user-generated content.

EA says its new Skate project will "launch soon," and that UGC, or user-generated content, will be at the very center of the new game. It's likely the title will have a park editor similar to Skate 3 that allows gamers to create and share their own unique and custom skate parks online.

The full quote from Electronic Arts CEO Andrew Wilson can be found below, transcribed from the Q3'22 earnings call:

  • "We're not surprised by the industry's growth. As technology continues to improve, what we've noticed is just how powerful the social ecosystem born out of our games truly are. It's not just about ingesting entertainment the way that traditional scripted media or traditional broadcasts, this is about experiencing entertainment with your friends.
  • "I think that has been the fuel that has driven the growth in recent times. As part of that of course, the ability to create your own content and put it into that ecosystem has become a really valuable part of what our industry offers to our players and our fans that traditional media doesn't offer.
  • "It has been at the very center of the Sims for a long time, it's at the very center of modes like FIFA and Madden Ultimate Team, it's at the very center at the design of Skate which will be launching soon.
  • "This UGC content is really just an extension of the social interaction that I'm able to have with my friends in and around experiencing this entertainment. I believe that's going to be a really important part of our future."
Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

