Zelda NES world map built with LEGO bricks defines the word epic

Dedicated gamer has built the entire original Legend of Zelda NES overworld map with 25,000 LEGO bricks as a wall decoration.

YouTuber Ian Roosma has built the entire Legend of Zelda NES overworld map using LEGOs. The huge map took 25,000 LEGOs to make and was created as a wall decoration with significant meaning. The map is a whopping 30 x 85 inches and fully mirrors the feature-complete map of the NES classic, with enemies, trees, and of course the iconic dungeons.

Roosma told Kotaku that he used website Bricklink to secure all the myriad of parts (thousands of green and brown pieces) and the map design took roughly 4 months to outline.

"I don't have plans for another epic build but I'm always thinking about what could be built with Legos that would have personal meaning to me," he said.