Zelda NES world map built with LEGO bricks defines the word epic

Dedicated gamer has built the entire original Legend of Zelda NES overworld map with 25,000 LEGO bricks as a wall decoration.

Published Mon, Jan 31 2022 2:45 PM CST
An old-school gamer has recreated one of the most iconic video games of all time with LEGOs.

YouTuber Ian Roosma has built the entire Legend of Zelda NES overworld map using LEGOs. The huge map took 25,000 LEGOs to make and was created as a wall decoration with significant meaning. The map is a whopping 30 x 85 inches and fully mirrors the feature-complete map of the NES classic, with enemies, trees, and of course the iconic dungeons.

Zelda NES world map built with LEGO bricks defines the word epic 552 | TweakTown.com

Roosma told Kotaku that he used website Bricklink to secure all the myriad of parts (thousands of green and brown pieces) and the map design took roughly 4 months to outline.

"I don't have plans for another epic build but I'm always thinking about what could be built with Legos that would have personal meaning to me," he said.

NEWS SOURCES:kotaku.com, youtube.com, gamefaqs.gamespot.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

