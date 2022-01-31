All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Last of Us actor Troy Baker heeds fans, abandons NFT plans

Beloved games voice actor Troy Baker backpedals on plans to support voice-based NFTs, will no longer work with VoiceVerseNFT.

@DeekeTweak
Published Mon, Jan 31 2022 11:16 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

After significant push back from fans, voice actor Troy Baker will no longer get into NFTs.

Last of Us actor Troy Baker heeds fans, abandons NFT plans 55 | TweakTown.com

Troy Baker, who has voiced countless characters from Joel Miller in The Last of Us and The Joker in the Batman Arkham games, is abandoning is plans to support voice-based NFTs.

"Thank you all for your feedback and patience. After careful consideration, I've decided to not continue the partnership with VoiceVerseNFT. Intentions aside, I've heard you and apologize for accusing anyone of "hating" just by simply disagreeing with me," Baker said on Twitter.

Baker had originally partnered with VoiceVerseNFT, a controversial platform accused of appropriating others' work without permission or payment. The platform, which has a trade volume of 415 ETH ($1,113,245 USD), offers voice actors a way to sell samples and snippets of their voice in commoditized digital collectibles.

VoiceVerseNFT has been hotly debated and remains a controversial aspect of the new web3 movement.

The platform has issued its own statement on Baker's pull out:

Buy at Amazon

The Last of Us Part II - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$34.97
$34.97$29.62$19.93
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/31/2022 at 11:16 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.