Report: The Rock to star in new Call of Duty movie

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's next film isn't Doom, Gears of War, or even Mortal Kombat: Reports say he's starring in Call of Duty.

Published Mon, Jan 31 2022 10:02 AM CST
The Rock is currently in discussions to star in a new Call of Duty movie.

Sources have told Giant Freakin Robot that The Rock has opened talks to bring Call of Duty to the big screen. Activision's original Call of Duty film was cancelled in 2020, but it might get dusted off for one of the most popular actors in the world.

Johnson told Men's Journal that he will star in a new video game film adaptation and an announcement will be made this year:

"I can't tell you which game in particular we're doing, but there will be an announcement this year. We're going to bring one of the biggest, most badass games to the screen-one that I've played for years. I'm really excited to bring it to fans around the world. Of course we're going to do right by our gamer friends-but really we're just going to make a great movie."

Gamers had speculated The Rock could star in a new Doom adaptation, or perhaps a Gears of War film or even portray Shao Kahn in Mortal Kombat 2.

It's unknown where the film will be placed in Call of Duty's expansive lore, but the more likely spot would be the massively popular Modern Warfare or Black Ops series. It's possible The Rock cosmetics could show up in this year's Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 as purchasable items.

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

